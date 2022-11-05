NFL Week 9 TV Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Seahawks?

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks play an important Week 9 game at State Farm Stadium, with both teams on two different sides of the spectrum.

The Seahawks have seemingly surprised everybody on their way to a 5-3 record, topping the NFC West through eight weeks of play. Seattle has won their last four-of-five games, which includes defeating the Cardinals 19-9 to begin what is currently a three game winning streak.

On the other hand is Arizona, who have failed to meet nearly every expectations placed upon them thus far with a 3-5 start.

The season is not yet over, but each game carries significant weight moving forward, but any hope of moving forward with the season begins with defeating Seattle on Sunday.

Cardinals-Seahawks is scheduled to kickoff at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time, yet there's action happening before and during the game that will require eyes and ears across the country.

The good people at 506 Sports have put out the NFL broadcast coverage maps for Week 9:

CBS Early/Late

Most of the country (which includes the Arizona and Seattle market) will watch the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets, while the most of California/Nevada/Utah will take in Raiders-Jaguars. Other markets will see their local teams.

The entire country will have the ability to watch Rams-Buccaneers in the afternoon.

FOX Single

FOX is offering single game coverage, where most of the west coast will only be able to view Cardinals-Seahawks on their network.

The midwest will offer a mixture of Packers-Lions while others will catch Vikings-Commanders.

The rest of the country is relegated to local coverage.

