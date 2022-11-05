The Arizona Cardinals head into another crucial week, this time coming in the form of a Week 9 divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona enters a pivotal three game stretch where they'll face all three NFC West opponents, a time period that could very well decide their season.

Yet the Cardinals look to take it one game at a time, and the first of those will come on Sunday when Seattle makes their annual trip to State Farm Stadium.

The Seahawks emerged victorious 19-9 just three weeks ago, holding Arizona's offense to no offensive touchdowns on the day. The Cardinals scored via a blocked punt on special teams.

The emergence of DeAndre Hopkins has injected new life for Kyler Murray and co., and oddsmakers believe it will be a different story this time around with the Cardinals entering Week 9 as 1.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals' chances of making the postseason will drop below 10% with a loss, while a win will push them to just under 30%.

Seattle has the biggest sway of percentages throughout the league, as a win would put them at nearly 60% chances to make the playoffs while a loss drops them to nearly level odds with the Cardinals.

There's no understating how big of a matchup this can be: here's how fans can watch, stream and listen to Cardinals-Seahawks.

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Seahawks

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Time: 2:05 p.m. AZ Time

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here)

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

