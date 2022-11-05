Cardinals Will Open Roof of State Farm Stadium vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals will play their Week 9 meeting against the Seattle Seahawks with the roof of State Farm Stadium open this Sunday.

"Based on the current weather forecast, the roof at State Farm Stadium is expected to be open for tomorrow’s game between the Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks," read the press release.

"Fans are encouraged to plan and dress accordingly. Kickoff against the Seahawks is at 2:05 PM."

The Cardinals have already played with the roof open once this season in their Thursday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints.

Glendale is supposed to see a high of about 78 degrees tomorrow.

