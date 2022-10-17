The Arizona Cardinals acquired WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, and we now know what the team sent back in return.

The Cardinals are sending a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade for Anderson comes just after news of Marquise Brown's potential season-ending foot injury.

The Panthers were about to release Anderson, so any draft capital they mustered was better than nothing.

Tensions ran high on their sideline, as Anderson was asked to leave during yesterday's game.

Now, the Cardinals will roll with a receiving corps that welcomes back DeAndre Hopkins and also features A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

