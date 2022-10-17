Cardinals Confirm Justin Pugh is Out for Season

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals have lost a leader on the offensive line.

On Monday, coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to reporters that Justin Pugh would be done for the season with an ACL injury.

With the New Orleans Saints visiting town on Thursday, the Cardinals hope back-up Cody Ford will be available for Week 7.

"We're hoping. He's another guy that with a no practice type of week, just walk-thru's. We'll see how close we can get him ready to go but if not, yeah, Max [Garcia] will slide in there and he'll be the guy."

Garcia filled in for Pugh after he exited on Sunday.

Pugh, who just turned 32-years-old, contemplated retirement prior to the season.

Is this the end of the road? Kingsbury was asked:

"I don't know. I know he pondered it in the offseason and he's got some other stuff going on," said Kingsbury.

"But it's just unfortunate that happened. Like I said, he's been such a great piece since I've been here. Filling in whatever spot we asked him to. A great leader. He and DJ [Humphries] had great chemistry on that side of the ball. So you hate to see that happen to a guy like that."

Arizona, already struggling, looks to move forward without one of their top leaders in the locker room.

