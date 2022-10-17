Skip to main content

Cardinals Confirm Justin Pugh is Out for Season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed LG Justin Pugh would be done for the season.

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals have lost a leader on the offensive line. 

On Monday, coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to reporters that Justin Pugh would be done for the season with an ACL injury. 

With the New Orleans Saints visiting town on Thursday, the Cardinals hope back-up Cody Ford will be available for Week 7. 

"We're hoping. He's another guy that with a no practice type of week, just walk-thru's. We'll see how close we can get him ready to go but if not, yeah, Max [Garcia] will slide in there and he'll be the guy." 

Garcia filled in for Pugh after he exited on Sunday. 

Pugh, who just turned 32-years-old, contemplated retirement prior to the season. 

Is this the end of the road? Kingsbury was asked:

"I don't know. I know he pondered it in the offseason and he's got some other stuff going on," said Kingsbury.

"But it's just unfortunate that happened. Like I said, he's been such a great piece since I've been here. Filling in whatever spot we asked him to. A great leader. He and DJ [Humphries] had great chemistry on that side of the ball. So you hate to see that happen to a guy like that."

Arizona, already struggling, looks to move forward without one of their top leaders in the locker room.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Marquise Brown Seeking Second Opinion on Foot Injury

DeAndre Hopkins Officially Activated

Update on Trade Compensation for Robbie Anderson

Justin Pugh Feared to Have Season-Ending Knee Injury

Marquise Brown Suffered Potential Season-Ending Foot Injury

Cardinals Trade for Robbie Anderson

The "Fire Kliff Kingsbury" Train Gathering Steam

Report Card: Grading Arizona's Coaches in Week 6 Defeat

Injury Update to Marquise Brown

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Seeking Second Opinion on Foot Injury

By Donnie Druin
Eno Benjamin
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Eight Cardinals Listed as DNP in Monday Injury Report

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up during practice on Sept. 11, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Officially Activate DeAndre Hopkins

By Donnie Druin
Robbie Anderson
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals, Robbie Anderson Trade Compensation Revealed

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals LG Justin Pugh Suffered Season-Ending Injury, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Robbie Anderson
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Officially Announce Robbie Anderson Trade

By Donnie Druin
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Suffered Potential Season-Ending Injury, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) is run down by Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Acquire Robbie Anderson From Panthers, per Report

By Donnie Druin