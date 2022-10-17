Cardinals Officially Activate DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is back.
On Monday, the team announced Hopkins was officially activated to the 53-man roster. They also announced kicker Matt Ammendola was released as a corresponding move.
Hopkins has now finished his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy of PED use.
His presence couldn't have come at a more important time. Arizona is 2-4 on the year and just recently lost WR Marquise Brown for an extended period of time with a foot injury.
Hopkins has been in the facility the weeks leading up to his re-arrival.
“Every time I see him, I’ve got a big smile on my face,” quarterback Kyler Murray said last Wednesday. “He’s got a big smile, too. Just having him around and understanding how much he loves it and how much he misses it. … He’s one of our leaders and we can’t wait to have him back.”
Now, the Cardinals need their star receiver more than ever.
Hopkins will be tested just days from now, as the Cardinals host New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week.
