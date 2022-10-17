TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without WR Marquise Brown for an extended period of time, but there's still a question of exactly how long that will be.

Brown exited the late stages of Arizona's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after injuring his foot. Following the game, he was spotted in a walking boot and told reporters his initial x-rays were negative.

Yet on Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown would potentially be done for the year.

The Cardinals also sent two future late-round picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Robbie Anderson to help fill the void during Brown's absence.

During his press conference with reporters on Monday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Brown was seeking a second opinion on his injury.

"Hollywood I think is getting another opinion. So he'll be out indefinitely but not sure exactly how long yet. I think they're trying to figure that out exactly [if the foot is broken]. I think he has one opinion, he's gonna get a second and then we should know more," said Kingsbury.

"I would say intermediate [hope to return]. That's the number I've heard. But once again, he's gonna get it looked at by a different doctor and then we'll know more."

It appears as if Brown and the Cardinals aren't willing to throw the towel in on the season just yet.

