Two-Round Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl
And with that, the 2024 NFL season has ended, and the offseason starts for all 32 teams. There’s a lot going on throughout the next couple of months before the 2025 NFL Draft opens in late April.
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is at the end of the month and free agency frenzy opens at the new league year in March. That also doesn’t include the vast number of trade candidates who could be finding new homes very soon.
With so much coming up and yet to happen, we will have plenty of shakeups between now and then which will affect every team’s current draft needs. It also continues to stir the pot and gets us more and more excited for this year’s draft.
Now that the dust is settled, we are dropping our latest full 2025 NFL Draft mock and our first mock to include the second round, as well!
This mock features a single trade, but don’t expect to see exact compensation at this point in time – a lot of things will change that could cause these trade packages to age poorly.
“The Tennessee Titans have traded the first overall pick to…”
1. New York Giants (via Tennessee):
The pick: Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami
If the Titans are indeed willing to move out of the number one overall pick, there should be suitors in need of a quarterback. Tennessee likely won’t move too far down the board either. In this scenario, the Titans move down just two spots and get some future capital in the process.
The Giants can’t go into next year without a new quarterback. Brian Daboll is coaching for his job in 2025, but a young QB can extend his leash a bit longer and Ward feels like a natural fit for what he likes to run offensively.
2. Cleveland Browns:
The pick: Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Colorado
I can’t imagine a better player to get Browns fans reengaged with this team than Hunter. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner proved in 2024 that not only can he play both sides of the ball, but he can do both at a high-level.
Cleveland needs a receiver to compliment Jerry Jeudy and a cornerback opposite Denzel Ward. Not only can Hunter do either job, but he could simultaneously do both and even outperform than the two in front of him.
3. Tennessee Titans (via NYG):
The pick: Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State
A move down two spots and future capital places the Titans in an interesting spot. They can still get a quarterback here with Shedeur Sanders, but the 2026 crop is loaded and with extra picks they can move up for whoever they want.
Instead, they’ll go “best player available” and take Carter. The Penn State pass rusher entered the season with plenty of hype and somehow exceeded expectations to become perhaps the best player in the draft. He’s an instant upgrade to a defense that has several pieces but needs youth and juice.
4. New England Patriots:
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
New head coach Mike Vrabel would’ve loved to add Carter to a defense that I expect will see a lot of money spent on it in free agency. Instead of taking another top defensive prospect like Mason Graham, I think Vrabel will look to make sure their young franchise quarterback has a top option to throw to.
McMillan is a special prospect given his size, speed, catch radiance, and flat out play making abilities. I’ve likened him many times to Mikes Evans coming out of Texas A&M, but the Drake London comparison is also a fair one. Giving Drake Maye a guy like McMillan will help his development dramatically.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars:
The pick: Mason Graham, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
The Jaguars have more holes than they’d like to admit on a roster that already has a franchise quarterback. Jacksonville will be best to take the best player on the board whenever they’re on the clock.
At the fifth pick, Michigan’s beastly defensive lineman is here to fill a need and upgrade the talent level of the defense.
Graham is another player who could have an argument as the class’s best overall player. Plugging him into a defensive front seven that includes Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker gives Jacksonville a vicious pass rush to compete with the elite quarterbacks of the AFC.
6. Las Vegas Raiders:
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
I do believe that Las Vegas will either need to move up for a quarterback out of necessity or simply to ensure they get their guy. Sanders is a quarterback I find to be underrated recently. He’s a gunslinger that can make every throw and has confidence and swagger to represent a franchise.
Sanders feels like a good fit for what Las Vegas needs most right now.
7. New York Jets:
The pick: Mike Green, Edge Rusher, Marshall
Trading for Haason Reddick was a bust and Jermaine Johnson is recovering from a season-ending injury. Will McDonald was a stud last season, but the Jets value having three good edge rushers. Johnson is their second guy when he eventually returns, but they will look for a third to keep everyone fresh and start while Johnson recovers.
Green is surging up the draft right now and the top-10 looks to be in range for the country’s sack leader in 2024. There are some questions he’ll have to answer during interviews, but he’s as exciting as anyone else in this class.
8. Carolina Panthers:
The pick: Shemar Stewart, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
If you like project pass rushers then you’re going to love Stewart. The former five-star recruit has little production to his name after three seasons spent at College Station, but he managed to show off his tools and potential consistently.
If he is developed correctly, he could become a star. Carolina would love to have that kind of pass rusher on their team after sending Brian Burns to the Giants last offseason.
9. New Orleans Saints:
The pick: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU
The Saints have always valued building their offensive line up and have spent seemingly countless first round choices along the line. Last year was Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, who needs to transition to his natural spot at right tackle after playing on the left side this year. Therefore, a new blindside blocker is needed.
Many want Campbell to move inside due to shorter arms and that may be the best decision in the long run, but I want to give him a chance outside in his first year and then reevaluate. The LSU blocker has proven himself year after year to be an elite lineman and I like him to have one of the easier transitions to the next level as a rookie.
10. Chicago Bears:
The pick: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle, Texas
Apparently, I am much higher on Banks than others… but I am not backing down from a left tackle who has started nearly every game of his three seasons with Texas and surrendered just a single sack in that time frame.
With the Bears needing upgrades at nearly every spot along the line, Banks is a welcome addition to being Caleb Williams blindside protector.
11. San Francisco 49ers:
The pick: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
The run on offensive linemen continues with the 49ers as they select one of the more exciting players in the group. Simmons is one of my personal favorite prospects even though he’s recovering from a season-ending injury.
He’s played inside and at both left and right tackle. Simmons is a great long-term replacement for eventual Hall of Famer Trent Williams but can be the starting right tackle in the meantime.
12. Dallas Cowboys:
The pick: Luther Burden III, Wide Receiver, Missouri
CeeDee Lamb is at worst a top-five receiver across the league, but there is absolutely zero depth behind him. That cannot continue to be the case if they want to maximize the passing game while Dak Prescott is still around.
Burden is a crafty player when the ball gets in his hands, similar to Lamb. Two guys who can suck the ball in and then make yards after the catch is a great way for this offense to start making big plays.
Ashton Jeanty is very much in play here, but I think Dallas will target a running back in free agency or later in what is a deep running back class.
13. Miami Dolphins:
The pick: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
The Dolphins may let a second elite defender leave in free agency this offseason with safety Jevon Holland set to test the market just one season after losing Christian Wilkins. Miami did a poor job replacing Wilkins and cannot afford to make the same mistake with Holland’s potential departure.
Starks could be an upgrade to be honest, and that’s a compliment to him rather than a slight to Holland. The Georgia star plays everywhere from deep centerfield to the slot and anywhere/everywhere in between.
14. Indianapolis Colts:
The pick: Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State
Warren is among the prospects who made themselves the most cash this season as he propelled himself to TE1 in the class ahead of Michigan’s Colston Lovela. Arren was a First-Team All-American after cracking 1,000 receiving yards for an explosive Penn State offense that went to the CFP semifinals.
His consistency and explosiveness makes him a potential game-changing weapon and the Colts should be all over that. Warren’s inclusion will give Anthony Richardson no excuses entering year three.
15. Atlanta Falcons:
The pick: Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan
I don’t have the questions that others have about Johnson. I see a lockdown corner with ball hawking skills and big play potential when the ball hits his hands. The Falcons need pass rushers, but passing on the top corner in the draft feels irresponsible.
Across from AJ Terrell and with Jessie Bates over the top at safety, Atlanta has the makings of n elite secondary.
16. Arizona Cardinals:
The pick: James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
Pearce is an elite pass rusher, and I truly don’t care what anyone else may say. Give me a guy who generates pressure (nearly 20% in 2024) and gets sacks (17 sacks over the last two seasons) and I’ll make him into a star.
The Cardinals’ pass rush is unsustainable without a standout edge rusher and Pearce provides that immediately.
17. Cincinnati Bengals:
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State
Fantasy football sickos are salivating over Jeanty playing with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase and for good reason. Jeanty topped 2,600 rushing yards and scored 30 touchdowns last year as he led Boise State to their first appearance in the CFP. The Bronco standout is also a capable receiver despite down numbers as a junior.
Jeanty with the Bengals is a war crime and maybe a luxury, but Cincy will make amends for passing on their other needs later. Right now, make a great offense even greater.
18. Seattle Seahawks:
The pick: Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle, Missouri
Charles Cross is rock-solid at left tackle, but the right tackle spot has no answer due to constant injuries to Abe Lucas. It’s time Seattle finds a bookend to Cross to keep Geno Smith or whoever is starting under center in 2025 upright and airing it out with this elite passing attack.
Membou broke out in his finals season in Columbia and looks ready for a jump to the pros as a proven right tackle. The Mizzou product will slide in to the right tackle spot and be a rookie starter, but in a worst case scenario, the Seahawks will move him inside to guard and let him flourish.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
The pick: Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
The Buccaneers find ways to make the playoffs every year despite a roster that needs several upgrades at key positions. One of those spots is at edge rusher. Tampa Bay notched 46 sacks lasts season, but their production was inflated from their defensive tackles, Calijah Kancey (7.5 sacks) and Vita Vea (7.0 sacks). Logan Hall and Yaya Diaby are fine role players, but Joe Tryon-Shoyinka needs to be let go.
Let’s bring in a freak in Williams, whose upside is the stars. Bucs fans may be hesitant to take on another high upside pass rusher after JTS’s failure, but Williams is already better coming out of college than the Washington product is with four pro seasons. Williams could easily be the steal of the draft and the best player of the entire class when all is said and done if Todd Bowles gets the best coaching in him.
20. Denver Broncos:
The pick: Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan
I imagine head coach Sean Payton is dying to get his Jimmy Graham-like tight end at Mile High and Loveland is a great choice to kick the tires on when it comes to that labeling. It could take Loveland some time to grow into such an elite role, but he’s a great receiver as of now and will grow more in Payton’s tight end friendly offense.
Bo Nix will love having a great checkdown option to compliment his downfield threats.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers:
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
Whether George Pickens stays in Pittsburgh or gets traded doesn’t affect the dire need for help at the wide receiver position. The Steelers will need to add someone early and they lucked themselves into one of the most slept on prospects in the class.
Egbuka does a lot of things well, but none more so than finding soft spots in the defense to exploit and then create yards after the catch. The Ohio State standout can be the Steelers’ WR1 out the gate and with any luck he can find himself back into a WR2 role in the future… a spot where he put on a clinic for the Buckeyes.
22. Los Angeles Chargers:
The pick: Kenneth Grant, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
I so badly wanted to mock a running back here, but I decided to address the trenches instead. The Chargers have been searching for a long time for a stud interior defender, and I believe the search ends with someone that head coach Jim Harbaugh knows well.
Grant is a mammoth of a man at 6’3 and 339lbs, yet he still nabbed 6.5 sacks and 61 tackles over the last two seasons. Grant clogs the middle of the defense and can help a solid pass rush get better from the inside.
23. Green Bay Packers:
The pick: Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback, Notre Dame
The Packers will happily end the slide that Morrison is on here. The injury questions about Morrison will be answered at the end of the month at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and if he gets green lights across the board then he’ll go much higher than 23d.
Until then, Green Bay takes Morrison at a great value and prepares him to be their new CB1 with Jaire Alexander on his way out this offseason or in the very near future.
24. Minnesota Vikings:
The pick: Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
Do the Vikings need a cornerback or a defensive lineman more? That’s up for you to decide, but I opted to give them the third interior defensive lineman off the board rather than the fourth cornerback. And for what it’s worth, I like this pick over any other corner available.
Nolen is the man. He’s big, physical, athletic, and posted the numbers in 2024 to prove the play and production matches the hype. Even at the 24th pick, I believe in Nolen to be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in such a terrific defense.
25. Houston Texans:
The pick: Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas
Nico Collins is one of the best receivers in the league, but there’s not anything next to him at the moment… Stefon Diggs is a pending free agent and feels likely to leave. Tank Dell is a stud, but he has serious injury concerns. John Metchie stepped up, but he’s not enough by himself.
Houston’s roster is in good shape, so they can get CJ Stroud a new toy to play with in the passing game with Golden, who helped carry Texas to the CFP semifinal round with a remarkable postseason. Golden is a well-rounded receiver who will find ways to get open and then make plays when the ball gets to him.
26. Los Angeles Rams:
The pick: Josh Conerly, Offensive Tackle, Oregon
The Rams must figure out the future at tackle with Alaric Jackson, a pending free agent and Rob Havenstein aging another year into his 30s. Conerly was a damn good blindside protector for the Ducks and helped Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel have Heisman Trophy finalist seasons.
Conerly is a perfect fit at left tackle if Jackson departs.
27. Baltimore Ravens:
The pick: Jahdae Barron, Cornerback, Texas
The Ravens pass defense dramatically improved over the second half of the season despite remaining in the cellar for yards per game after the regular season. However, Baltimore needs to move on and upgrade pending free agent Brandon Stephens.
Barron is one of my favorite prospects in the draft. The Jim Thorpe Award winner dominated at cornerback this season but has several years of experience playing safety. The Ravens love versatility on defense, so having Barron outside at corner but then having the ability of dropping him deep as a safety feels like a perfect fit.
28. Detroit Lions:
The pick: Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
The Lions pass rush died when Aidan Hutchinson went down. A valiant effort to overcome the loss was made, but it wasn’t enough, and Detroit couldn’t overcome such a dramatic loss thanks to a lack of depth. Sawyer joins the Lions fresh off a dramatically amazing final year at Ohio State.
The former Buckeye has aged like a fine wine, with his best days ahead of him. Sawyer and Hutchinson may be from rival schools, but they’ll be best friends in the backfield sacking the quarterback.
29. Washington Commanders:
The pick: Donovan Jackson, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
Jackson was a stud at left guard before being asked to kick outside to left tackle in relief of an injured Josh Simmons. Jackson responded with some of the best play of his career and a question as to whether he should’ve been outside the whole time…
Washington doesn’t care where he ends up, as long as he plays at a high level and keeps Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels upright.
30. Buffalo Bills:
The pick: Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Georgia
Buffalo has a decent pass rush by committee, but they could stand to get better – especially after seeing how the Eagles crushed the Chiefs with an elite pass rush. Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa are a solid duo with the veteran Von Miller behind them. Miller could be mulling retirement soon, so the Bills need to have a successor to the future Hall of Famer.
Walker showed terrific pass rushing upside last season and could be a candidate to move into a full-time role as an edge rusher. I like the idea of keeping him in a linebacker role and developing his pass rushing ability with patience while still getting him on the field
31. Kansas City Chiefs:
The pick: Wyatt Milum, Offensive Tackle, West Virginia
Once again, the Chiefs failed to protect Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl, and it led to him sitting on the losing side of a blowout. Kansas City remade the interior of their offensive line after a loss to the Buccaneers and not long after they won back-to-back championships. They started getting cheap at the tackle spot, however, and the Eagles just exposed them.
It’s time to change this for good. Millum is a terrific blocker who will be able to push the guys in front of him to play immediately. Millum will be a breath of fresh air for Mahomes.
32. Philadelphia Eagles:
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge Rusher, Boston College
The Eagles pass rush dominated the Chiefs and it led to a blowout Super Bowl win. Philly put up 16 sacks in the postseason (six in the Super Bowl) and 41 in the regular season. Their regular season leader, Josh Sweat, is a pending free agent, and I believe he may not be someone the Eagles can bring back due to cap space.
The best option to replace him is through the upcoming draft with a rich amount of talent. Boston College product Ezeiruaku is soaring up boards right now fresh off a 16.5 sack season. Philly can toss him into their rotation and allow him to grow and develop into something special.
Round two:
33: Cleveland Browns: Omarion Hampton, Running Back, North Carolina
34: New York Giants: Xavier Watts, Safety, Notre Dame
35: Tennessee Titans: Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, Ole Miss
36: Jacksonville Jaguars: Trey Amos, Cornerback, Ole Miss
37: Las Vegas Raiders: Azareye’h Thomas, Cornerback, Florida State
38: New England Patriots: Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota
39: Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Nic Scourton, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
40: New Orleans Saints: Jayden Higgins, Wide Receiver, Iowa State
41: Chicago Bears: Tyleik Williams, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ohio State
42: New York Jets: Greg Zabel, Interior Offensive Lineman, North Dakota State
43: San Francisco 49ers: Princely Umanmielen, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss
44: Dallas Cowboys: Landon Jackson, Edge Rusher, Arkansas
45: Indianapolis Colts: Shavon Revel, Cornerback, East Carolina
46: Atlanta Falcons: JT Tuimoloau, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
47: Arizona Cardinals: Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, Alabama
48: Miami Dolphins: Tyler Booker, Interior Offensive Lineman, Alabama
49: Cincinnati Bengals: Kyle Kennard, Edge Rusher, South Carolina
50: Seattle Seahawks: Demetrius Knight Jr, Linebacker, South Carolina
51: Denver Broncos: Cam Skattebo, Running Back, Arizona State
52: Pittsburgh Steelers: TJ Sanders, Interior Defensive Lineman, South Carolina
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Elic Ayomanor, Wide Receiver, Stanford
54: Green Bay Packers: Jack Bech, Wide Receiver, TCU
55: Los Angeles Chargers: Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State
56: Buffalo Bills (via Minnesota): Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami
57: Carolina Panthers (via LA): Carson Schwesinger, Linebacker, UCLA
58: Houston Texans: Omarr Norman-Lott, Interior Defensive Lineman, Tennessee
59: Baltimore Ravens: Jared Ivey, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss
60: Detroit Lions: Derrick Harmon, Interior Defensive Lineman, Oregon
61: Washington Commanders: Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas
62: Buffalo Bills: Darien Porter, Cornerback, Iowa State
63: Philadelphia Eagles: Jonah Savaiinaea, Interior Offensive Lineman, Arizona
64: Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Royals, Wide Receiver, Utah State