What Could've Been for Cardinals Receiving Corps in 2019

When we think back to the 2019 NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals fans will remember having the No. 1 pick and selecting Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2x Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray.

Everything after that pick, however, has left a lot to be desired.

While the selections of Byron Murphy and Jalen Thompson (Supplemental Draft) have panned out into key contributors, there were several swings and misses for the team, none more so than the wide receiver spot.

The Cardinals invested not one, not two, but three of their 11 regular 2019 NFL Draft picks at the pass-catching position.

Calling the results disappointing would be an understatement.

Hakeem Butler (fourth round) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth round) seemed like intriguing pieces up until Butler didn't play his entire rookie season and then was cut. Johnson was far more productive, but that bar wasn't exactly set high. Johnson lasted just two seasons in Arizona before being cut in 2021.

The most frustrating of them all was recently cut Andy Isabella.

Isabella was the 62nd overall selection that year and the eighth wide receiver taken in the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite his insane speed and talent, Isabella never panned out and is highly regarded as one of the Cardinals' bigger draft busts of the Steve Keim era.

Sure, not every pick you make in a draft class is going to pan out, but you would think that investing significant capital into one position would help increase your chances of success.

The Cardinals took three swings at the plate and swung and missed all three times.

Between these three receivers, they combined for just 807 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 69 receptions. Butler didn't contribute a single stat, and none of them made it through their rookie contracts.

Frustrating, to say the least.

It was heavily rumored that Arizona wanted to take N'Keal Harry out of Arizona State with the 33rd pick, but he went one pick earlier to the New England Patriots. Instead of taking another receiver, the Cardinals opted for Byron Murphy. Murphy has been solid, but Arizona forwent the opportunity to draft Deebo Samuel, who went three picks later, and A.J. Brown who went 51st overall. Both have been named to the Pro Bowl.

By the time the Cardinals drafted Isabella, they decided to pass on DK Metcalf who went just two picks later to the Seattle Seahawks. Diontae Johnson went two picks after Metcalf did, as well, both of whom have made the Pro Bowl. After that, one of the league's most underrated receivers, Terry McLaurin, was taken 76th overall.

Not much later, Arizona took Butler 103rd overall. Butler was all the rage on #DraftTwtter, but it turns out he wasn't made to play in the NFL. You know who was though? Hunter Renfrow, who went 36 picks later and made the Pro Bowl last season.

Darius Slayton was also nabbed after Butler, but three picks before Johnson, and Travis Fulgam went a few picks after Johnson. Miss after miss followed Arizona in that draft.

The Cardinals' 2019 NFL Draft class wasn't horrible, but there were plenty of opportunities missed; especially at the wide receiver spot.

The team eventually traded for the first receiver to be selected in the draft, Marquise Brown, this offseason. But one has to think if the team could turn back time that they would've had Metcalf over Isabella, or Renfrow over Butler.

Hindsight is always 20-20, but this glimpse into the past is beyond devastating.

