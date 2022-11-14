INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals can breathe, at least for now.

The team emerged with a crucial 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to keep themselves alive and well in the hunt for the NFC West (and ultimately the postseason).

It was a game where their best offensive player in Kyler Murray was out due to a hamstring injury, forcing Colt McCoy into his first action of the season.

McCoy was playing behind four backup offensive linemen, with right tackle Kelvin Beachum being the exception. Zach Ertz was also lost to a knee injury after the opening drive.

Yet McCoy didn't flinch,completing 26-of-37 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown. Even in the absence of Murray, the Cardinals carried on with business as usual.

The win was reminiscent of McCoy's play last season when thrust into the starting lineup, propelling Arizona to wins and keeping the ship afloat until Murray returned.

While the Cardinals are unsure of Murray's availability moving forward, head coach Kliff Kingsbury commended the play of McCoy in the postgame press conference:

