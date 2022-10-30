Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Hits TD Milestone vs. Vikings

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hit 100 career touchdowns when playing the Minnesota Vikings.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has long puzzled defenses, dating back to when he first touched a football.

After being selected with the No. 1 pick years ago, Murray has slowly but surely built a reputation as a speedy/play-making quarterback that keeps coordinators and defenses honest on a weekly basis. 

Murray has found a way to consistently put the ball in the end zone for the Cardinals, but in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, he managed to hit a special milestone in Arizona's first touchdown of the game. 

Murray found DeAndre Hopkins on an eight-yard seam route with under a minute remaining in the second half, and what a catch it was.  

With that score, Murray officially hit 100 career touchdowns in the league. Only 11 players in NFL history have reached that mark in fewer games. 

