Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has long puzzled defenses, dating back to when he first touched a football.

After being selected with the No. 1 pick years ago, Murray has slowly but surely built a reputation as a speedy/play-making quarterback that keeps coordinators and defenses honest on a weekly basis.

Murray has found a way to consistently put the ball in the end zone for the Cardinals, but in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, he managed to hit a special milestone in Arizona's first touchdown of the game.

Murray found DeAndre Hopkins on an eight-yard seam route with under a minute remaining in the second half, and what a catch it was.

With that score, Murray officially hit 100 career touchdowns in the league. Only 11 players in NFL history have reached that mark in fewer games.

