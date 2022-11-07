Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Week 9 Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals came close, but no cigar was had in Week 9's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals carried their first lead into the second quarter all season after notching their first opening drive touchdown of the year as well.

Things looked promising, especially after Zaven Collins intercepted Geno Smith and returned that interception for a touchdown to push Arizona ahead 14-10 in the third quarter.

Alas, the Cardinals now find themselves in a 3-6 hole that will be awfully hard for them to climb out of.

Twitter got some stuff off their chest.

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Losing to Seahawks

