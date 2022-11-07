GLENDALE -- In a game that seemed very winnable, the Arizona Cardinals once again came up short.

The Cardinals needed a win to keep their NFC West title hopes alive over the Seattle Seahawks, but when push came to shove, Seattle simply made more plays to hold their division lead.

Here's how the action panned out at State Farm Stadium in another loss for Arizona:

First Quarter

The Cardinals opted to defer after winning the coin toss, allowing Geno Smith and company the first opportunity to possess the ball.

The Seahawks threatened to score yet another opening drive touchdown against a Cardinals defense that had allowed five all season, but Jalen Thompson came up big in coverage for Arizona on a third-and-six to force an incomplete pass.

Jason Myers would convert the 49-yard field goal to give Seattle the early advantage.

SEA 3, AZ 0

21-yard rush by Murray would give some life to a Cardinals offense that desperately needed it, especially considering the slow starts.

The Cardinals finally broke the stigma of slow offensive starts by marching down the field and scoring their first opening touchdown drive of the season via a 22-yard catch and run by DeAndre Hopkins to put Arizona ahead.

AZ 7, SEA 3

The first quarter would soon come to a close, giving the Cardinals their very first lead after the opening 15 minutes of play.

Second Quarter

Arizona would fail to take advantage of their opportunity to push their lead to two scores after forcing a Seattle three-and-out.

It would be the Seahawks who found their second score of the day, utilizing tight end Noah Fant for gains of 12 and 18 to eventually set up DK Metcalf in the back of the end zone to emerge ahead 10-7.

SEA 10, AZ 7

Threatening to either tie or take the lead, the Cardinals got all the way down to the SEA 40 before facing a fourth-and-short. Murray looked as if he successfully broke the pocket and had nothing but green grass ahead before having the ball jarred out of his grasp.

The Seahawks would fail to make anything of their new possession, taking their 10-7 lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

Another defensive/special teams touchdown comes against the Seahawks, this time at home and on the defensive side of the ball, as Zaven Collins intercepted a swing pass and returned it for the Cardinals' fifth touchdown return of the season.

AZ 14, SEA 10

Seattle responded by going 4-for-4 on third downs to eventually put the ball in the end zone to regain the lead, this time via Tyler Lockett. The 13-play, 75-yard drive was the second time the Seahawks managed to score from a drive 12 plays or longer.

SEA 17, AZ 14

Fourth Quarter

Kenneth Walker would have somewhat of a quiet day, that is until the fourth quarter began.

The Seahawks rode their rookie running back all the way down the field on 13-play, 81-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard rush by Walker. He accounted for 33 of those yards on seven touches.

SEA 24, AZ 14

With their backs against the wall, Arizona responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive of their own to again draw within one possession as Zach Ertz put his name in the score sheet with a six-yard TD reception.

SEA 24, AZ 21

Momentum quickly swung back with Seattle, as Noah Fant would gain 51 yards to put Seattle in Cardinals territory.

Walker would make good on that play, again punching it in from short to push Seattle's lead back to double digits and out of reach.

SEA 31, AZ 21

The Cardinals would retain possession one more time, but a turnover on downs would seal their fate as losers once again.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Zaven Collins Pick-Six Gives Cardinals Lead Over Seahawks

Cardinals Trail 10-7 at Halftime

DeAndre Hopkins Enters Elite Territory With TD Reception in First Quarter

DeAndre Hopkins Extends Active Reception Streak vs. Seahawks