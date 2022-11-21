Five Bets to Make for Cardinals-49ers Monday Night Football

When the Arizona Cardinals battle the San Francisco 49ers, it will be the last of the league's international series that has spanned to countries such as England, Germany and now Mexico for the 2022 season.

It's also your last opportunity to earn some cold hard cash in Week 11.

Whether you're chasing a bad weekend (advice: absolutely do not chase bets) or looking to put the cherry on top of a successful weekend, here's five bets to make from experts across the world wide web for tonight's action:

Five Bets to Make for Cardinals-49ers

"San Francisco ranks ninth in offensive DVOA in the first quarter and fifth in defensive DVOA. Arizona is 28th on offense and 29th on defense. So, please, I'll happily take San Francisco -0.5 in the first quarter at -115."

Jennifer Piacenti, Sports Illustrated

"San Francisco has won four of the seven games in which it was favored. I expect them to win again on Monday, but there’s no value in the ML pick. Instead, I am going to pivot and take the Cardinals plus the points. When away this year, the 49ers have won by an average of only three points. Yes, the Niners should win this one, but don’t underestimate the Cardinals’ ability to keep it within the 8.5 points, even with McCoy at QB."

"Samuel has gone three consecutive games without a TD but has a terrific opportunity to score on Monday night. The Cardinals allow just under one receiving TD to the WR position per contest but have allowed a dozen rushing TDs and 16 passing TDs in the red zone, and that’s how Samuel can take advantage.

"Deebo Samuel Prop: Over 0.5 touchdowns (+125)"

Michael Crosson, VegasInsider

"A handful of injuries derailed the operation for a brief moment, as San Francisco surrendered 28+ PTS in back-to-back losses to Atlanta and Kansas City in Weeks 6 and 7. But aside from those two games, their defense has been phenomenal this season, highlighted by the Niners smothering their opponents to 13.1 PPG across their other seven affairs.

"I doubt we’ll see Arizona’s offense find much traction against an elite Niners unit on Monday night, regardless of who’s under center. But I also think we’ll see Jimmy Garoppolo and co. struggle a little bit on the road against a Cards’ defense that’s allowed 20 PTS or less in five of their last eight games. So, I’ll take the under here."

Chris Raybon, Action Network

"If you’re betting a side in this game, it’s Cardinals or nothing, but there are some red flags with Arizona. Unlike the 49ers, the Cardinals elected not to practice in elevation to prepare for the game and could come out wholly unprepared. And despite the tempting number, we’ve only tracked sharp action on San Francisco as of Sunday evening. There’s also the fact that underdogs have an 0-4 ATS record in Mexico, though that’s obviously a small sample.

"Still, I think the biggest edge to exploit in this game is the Kittle mismatch. The Cardinals have allowed nine of 11 tight ends to go over their receptions prop and seven of 11 to go over their receiving yardage prop. I prefer the over 3.5 receptions, as Kittle has posted at least four catches in four of seven games this season and in 14 of 21 (66.7%), dating back to the start of last season.

"Pick: George Kittle Over 3.5 receptions"

