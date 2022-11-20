The 49ers are 8.5-point favorites in an NFC West showdown in Mexico City.

The San Francisco 49ers (5-4) are the “road” favorites vs. the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) for an NFC West showdown in Mexico City on Monday Night Football.

• Moneyline: 49ers (-350) | Cardinals (+275)

• Spread: 49ers -8.5 (-110) | Cardinals +8.5 (-110)

• Total: 43.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Bet on 49ers-Cardinals at SI Sportsbook

San Francisco enters this contest as 8.5-point favorites in this neutral-site contest. The 49ers made a big splash adding Christian McCaffrey a few weeks ago and no doubt he will be a major part of the game plan vs. a Cardinals defense that has allowed an 83.6% catch rate and three receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs this year. George Kittle should feast on an Arizona defense that has allowed a league-leading 83.3% catch rate to opposing tight ends and seven receiving touchdowns. With both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as receiving threats, Jimmy Garoppolo could also have a nice day vs. an Arizona secondary that has allowed the third-most passing yards to opposing QBs.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has lenty of weapons at his disposal. Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

On the season, the Niners are scoring an average of 22 points per game this season, while the strong Niners defense is allowing only 18.1.

The Cardinals may be without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, so it’s easy to see why San Francisco is the moneyline favorite. However, Arizona may have Marquise “Hollywood” Brown back for this contest, and Colt McCoy has proven to be a more than capable backup QB, leading the Cardinals to an upset win vs. the Rams just last week. It will be tough to put up a lot of points on the San Francisco defense, but don’t count the Cardinals out.

On the season, the Cardinals are scoring an average of 23 points per game, while the defense is allowing 25.8 points per game.

San Francisco is 4-5 ATS this year.

Arizona is 5-5 ATS this year.

The under has hit in six 49ers games.

The over has hit in six Cardinals games.

San Francisco has won four of the seven games in which it was favored. I expect them to win again on Monday, but there’s no value in the ML pick.

Instead, I am going to pivot and take the Cardinals plus the points.

When away this year, the 49ers have won by an average of only three points.

Yes, the Niners should win this one, but don’t underestimate the Cardinals’ ability to keep it within the 8.5 points, even with McCoy at QB.

BET: Cardinals +8.5

More betting & NFL coverage:

• 2022 World Cup Odds

• World Cup Golden Boot Odds

• How to Bet on the World Cup

• Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Cowboys, Giants

• Cooper Kupp to Miss 6-8 Weeks