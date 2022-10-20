The Arizona Cardinals welcome the arrival of two pass-catchers just in time for Thursday Night Football, as Robbie Anderson and DeAndre Hopkins are set to join the team when they suit up to play the New Orleans Saints.

The two talented receivers arrive to State Farm Stadium under different circumstances. Here's what to expect out of both:

What to expect out of...

DeAndre Hopkins

There's been some murky area with the Cardinals on what they expect out of Hopkins tonight (like the Saints really won't be game-planning for a full dose of D-Hop?), as Kliff Kingsbury tried to play dunce to the best of his abilities when asked about Hopkins' role and if he'll be on a snap count:

"He says not, so we'll see. We'll see how he's going. But I know he's anxious. He's up here today asking for the game plan and excited to get out there," Kingsbury said earlier this week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports he spoke with somebody within the organization, and Hopkins isn't expected to have any training wheels tonight.

"I've never been a guy who tapped out," Hopkins said himself on Wednesday. "I don't see that happening anytime soon."

All signs point to Hopkins having the green light tonight.

Robbie Anderson

It would be tough to expect a guy to play plentiful snaps just days after arriving to his new team, as expectations for Robbie Anderson a tad tempered given the Cardinals are on a short week.

Even if the game were on Sunday, Anderson would likely still be featured in minimal packages.

Kingsbury described Anderson's role as "very limited" heading into Thursday night, citing he just wanted his new receiver to be confident when he was on the field. That confidence will simply come with time and familiarity with the playbook, something Anderson hasn't quite had the opportunity to do.

"I want to be able to master my craft but it's not a normal week," Anderson told reporters in the locker room on Wednesday.

"Whatever they put on my plate, I'll give my all."

Pelissero's report confirms Anderson is expected to see "limited snaps" tonight.

