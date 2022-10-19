Needless to say, it's an important game for the Arizona Cardinals.

Sitting at 2-4, the team desperately needs a victory to keep hope afloat after one of their worst offensive performances in recent memory.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back with the team, and his presence is already being felt.

"It’ll be great. Just having him out there today you can tell his energy—it seems like every time you see him out on the field there’s a reason why he’s the best, and I’m excited for him," said Kyler Murray on his return.

"I’m excited to be able to throw him the ball again. I never took that for granted, but I’m just happy for him. The team is definitely appreciative of having him back.”

However, Hopkins isn't expected to be the elixir for all of Arizona's problems, nor is he capable of overhauling what has been a shocking display of offense thus far.

It looks to be the Alvin Kamara show with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry likely out this week. New Orleans, also 2-4 on the year, are in search to climb their way back into the mix of the NFC South.

Both teams need a win, and somebody will emerge from Thursday feeling much better about their season after seven weeks of play.

Here's how to watch the action unfold at State Farm Stadium:

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Arizona Cardinals Host New Orleans Saints

Who: New Orleans Saints (2-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

When: Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5:15 p.m. local time

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Broadcast: FOX

Streaming: Amazon Prime

The Cardinals can be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

