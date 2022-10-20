Two Bets to Make for Cardinals-Saints Thursday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the New Orleans Saints for Thursday Night Football, and both teams (sitting at 2-4) would love a win to put them back on schedule.

Unfortunately for viewers, plenty of talented players on each side will be missing due to injury:

Out for Cardinals: Rodney Hudson, Marquise Brown, Dennis Gardeck, Darrel Williams, Justin Pugh

Also questionable: Trayvon Mullen, Jalen Thompson, Matt Prater, James Conner

Out for Saints: Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Jarvis Landry, Adam Trautman

Also questionable: Paulson Adebo, Keith Kirkwood, Calvin Throckmorton, Payton Turner

The Cardinals are -2.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook, but here's two other bets you should take:

Saints +2.5 (SI Sportsbook -110):

It’s been almost a full calendar year since the Arizona Cardinals won their last home game. They have lost eight straight home games, including five as the favorited team.

Since Kliff Kingsbury’s hiring in 2018, the Cardinals are 6-11 straight up as a home favorite and 4-13-1 against the spread. Additionally, Arizona is 0-9 straight up and 2-7 against the number at home, coming off a road loss since 2018.

On the flip side, New Orleans is 9-2 ATS and 8-3 SU as a road dog since 2018. The Saints are also 5-3 SU and 6-2 ATS with four or less days of rest since 2014. The Cardinals, since 2017, are 0-5 SU and 1-3-1 ATS with four or less rest days.

First Half Total UNDER 22.5 (FanDuel -120)

Six games into the season, Arizona is still struggling to amass any success in the first half of games. The loss of arguably their best offensive player this season, Marquise Brown, doesn’t help that cause.

The Cardinals are 31st in the league in Expected Points Added (EPA) in the first half this season. Meanwhile, they are 1st in EPA in the second half.

Since Andy Dalton took over for the injured Jameis Winston, the Saints have gone extremely run heavy. Between the Cardinals lackluster offense and clock-bleeding style of the Saints, points could be at premium in the first 30 minutes.

