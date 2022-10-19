Skip to main content

Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints

SI Sportsbook has the Arizona Cardinals favored for the second time all season.

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were favorites heading into their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and failed to deliver. 

Now, again entering as favorites against a sub-.500 squad, can Arizona right the ship and deliver? 

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -2.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints as Thursday Night Football approaches. 

Both teams are 2-4 on the field, and their record against the spread this season doesn't bode much better. The Cardinals are only 3-3 in the betting world while the Saints are still 2-4. 

It's been nearly a calendar year, can Arizona find a win at home? The Cardinals are 1-2 ATS playing at State Farm Stadium this year while the Saints haven't covered as the road team. 

With an over/under of 44.5, the total could go either way. New Orleans has hit their over in four of six games, while Arizona is a mere 1-4-1. 

With Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Marshon Lattimore not expected to suit up for the Saints, it may be up to the Cardinals offense to carry the load on Thursday. 

All Cardinals is giving away a FREE signed DeAndre Hopkins jersey to celebrate his return! Subscribe to our YouTube page and leave a comment on this video for your chance to win.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Saints

DeAndre Hopkins Speaks on Return to Field

Kyler Murray Opens Up on Getting Hopkins Back, Losing Hollywood

Three Major Saints Doubtful vs. Cardinals

Marquise Brown Tweets After Injury

Not Many Changes for Cardinals on Tuesday Injury Report

Vance Joseph Speaks on Outside Criticism of Kliff Kingsbury

Cardinals Designate Cody Ford to Return; Sign New Kicker

Kliff Kingsbury Feels Outside Pressure

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Arizona Cardinals Host New Orleans Saints

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins Talks Return
Analysis

DeAndre Hopkins Speaks for First Time Since Suspension

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Talks Gaining Hopkins, Losing Marquise Brown

By Donnie Druin
Jarvis Landry Michael Thomas
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Three Major Saints Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Jalen Thompson
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Not Many Changes for Cardinals on Tuesday Injury Report

By Donnie Druin
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Tweets for First Time Since Injury

By Donnie Druin
Vance Joseph
Analysis

Vance Joseph Speaks on Outside Criticism of Kliff Kingsbury

By Donnie Druin
Rodrigo Blankenship
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Designate Cody Ford to Return; Sign Rodrigo Blankenship

By Donnie Druin