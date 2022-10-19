Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were favorites heading into their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and failed to deliver.

Now, again entering as favorites against a sub-.500 squad, can Arizona right the ship and deliver?

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -2.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints as Thursday Night Football approaches.

Both teams are 2-4 on the field, and their record against the spread this season doesn't bode much better. The Cardinals are only 3-3 in the betting world while the Saints are still 2-4.

It's been nearly a calendar year, can Arizona find a win at home? The Cardinals are 1-2 ATS playing at State Farm Stadium this year while the Saints haven't covered as the road team.

With an over/under of 44.5, the total could go either way. New Orleans has hit their over in four of six games, while Arizona is a mere 1-4-1.

With Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Marshon Lattimore not expected to suit up for the Saints, it may be up to the Cardinals offense to carry the load on Thursday.

