Five Cardinals Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football

We're nearly 24 hours away from Thursday Night Football between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, and we finally have game statuses.

The Cardinals have ruled the following five players out due to injury: Marquise Brown (foot), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee), Justin Pugh (knee) and Darrel Williams (knee).

Brown, Hudson and Pugh were all expected to miss time, although Hudson was the lone player who had a chance to play on Thursday. Brown is set to miss six weeks after a foot injury and Pugh looks to be done for the season with an ACL injury.

Four other Cardinals were questionable: James Conner (ribs), Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), Matt Prater (hip) and Jalen Thompson (hamstring).

Prater and Conner did not practice all week, while Mullen practiced all three days *granted, these are estimates with walk-thrus* and Thompson was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With Conner questionable and Williams out, Eno Benjamin again looks to be the RB1 for Arizona. Rodrigo Blankenship, who was signed after the team released Matt Ammendola, will fill in for Prater if he can't go.

Here's the full injury report:

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

