Andy Dalton Expected to Start vs. Cardinals

It's still a mystery on who the Arizona Cardinals will face when the New Orleans Saints' offense takes the field tonight, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has a hunch as to who will be the starting quarterback.

Pelissero reports Andy Dalton is expected to make his fourth straight start while Jameis Winston continues to work back from injury.

Pelissero with more:

Earlier this week, we asked Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph about the open possibility of facing either quarterback and if he had a read on who would be the starter.

"I don't, but it's a run-first offense. So if it's Andy, or it's Jameis, it's a run-first offense. The offensive line has been built with money and with draft picks. And they're very good. They're very well coached. The backs are really good backs with Kamara being a top five guy in my opinion and Ingram being a guy who runs downhill, so it's a run-first offense," Joseph said.

"So whoever plays quarterback, their system to win won't change in my opinion. So we'll see. It doesn't matter to us who plays, we just gotta do our job and play our best on Thursday."

Now, it appears that will be Dalton.

In three games, Dalton has thrown for 585 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

