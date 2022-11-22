Evaluating Cardinals' Week 11 Snap Counts vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-7, and boy was their latest loss ugly.

Needing a win to keep their head above water in the hunt for the NFC West, the Cardinals had their head shoved down by the San Francisco 49ers in embarrassing 38-10 fashion.

Arizona, who held a 3-0 lead after one quarter, looked to play the part of spoiler to a 49ers team that was finding their footing for the last part of the schedule. Even their 17-10 deficit at halftime wasn't insurmountable, even by their standards.

But things quickly dried for Arizona's offense. The 49ers scored 24 unanswered points to finish the game, looking like one of the best teams in the conference moving forward.

Via Pro Football Reference, here's the snap counts from Monday's loss:

Cardinals' Offensive Snap Counts

Only four players played 100% of snaps on offense: Lecitus Smith, Josh Jones, Billy Price and Kelvin Beachum. Rashaad Coward played just 42 snaps with Cody Ford occupying the other 29 snaps at guard.

Colt McCoy was yanked during the late stages of the game in favor of Trace McSorley, who managed to throw an interception to cap off what was a miserable night.

With no more Eno Benjamin, the Cardinals again leaned on the legs of James Conner, this time for 77% of snaps. Keaontay Ingram played the other filling snaps as the new RB2 in Arizona's offense.

Missing Zach Ertz the rest of the way, Trey McBride finished his first game as TE1 with Arizona after playing 54 (76%) of snaps. It was nice to see Maxx Williams out there in action as well for 13 snaps, but most people will remember Stephen Anderson's dropped TD pass in the end zone.

Greg Dortch surprisingly paced all receivers in snap percentage, filling in for Rondale Moore (injured groin after two snaps) and played 93% of plays. He had his first 100 yard game of his career.

Surprisingly, A.J. Green (55) also out-snapped DeAndre Hopkins (49) in Estadio Azteca. Robbie Anderson played 33 snaps but was mostly invisible.

Cardinals' Defensive Snap Counts

Only three players played 100% of defensive snaps: Antonio Hamilton, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. Zaven Collins fell just shy with one less snap played at 57.

With the high altitude, the Cardinals did their best to rotate players on that side of the ball, as nine linebackers saw snaps and six defensive linemen played (all ten or more snaps).

Arizona failed to sack the quarterback for just the third time all season.

Missing Byron Murphy, the Cardinals opted to use Trayvon Mullen as their third CB, although he only played eight snaps. Isaiah Simmons again played mostly in coverage while Tanner Vallejo and Ben Niemann subbed opposite of Collins in the interior.

Not a ton of analysis needed after an awful outing on this side of the ball.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Blowout Loss to 49ers

Six Notable Numbers From Cardinals-49ers

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Dusted by 49ers 38-10

First Half Recap: Cardinals Trail 49ers

Rondale Moore Questionable to Return vs. SF