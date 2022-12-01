The Arizona Cardinals may be on their bye week, but the train that is HBO's Hard Knocks keeps rolling.

The fourth installment of the series following the team during their 2022 regular season debuted last night, which showed the team's brutal 25-24 loss unfold in real time over the second half of the episode.

Here's our six takeaways:

Six Takeaways From Hard Knocks Episode Four

Sean Kugler's Replacement

Steve Heiden was highlighted after Kugler's departure from the team, as he made the adjustment to now coaching the offensive line while sliding over from tight end duties. The adjustment period between both coach and player was interesting given the short amount of time the two had together before gearing up for the Chargers.

Kyler-Hollywood's Return

Both Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown returned from injury last week, as the Oklahoma duo was highlighted on their own accord. Although we've seen Murray in every episode, it was nice to explore a bit deeper into Brown's game and watch him be a featured piece of the offense on the field.

DeAndre Hopkins' Generosity

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the league, and he sure carries himself like it. He's not shy about letting you know how great he is. That can come across as mega-confident or borderline cocky, but Hopkins comes from humble origins. Him doing a Thanksgiving dinner + meet/greet for women who suffered from domestic violence (something he tied to his personal life) was really great to see. Even better plenty of teammates and even Kliff Kingsbury joined him.

Antonio Hamilton's Accountability

In the loss against the San Francisco 49ers, Cardinals DB Antonio Hamilton was shown on a touchdown scored by George Kittle not giving exactly 100% effort. That showed on film, and Hamilton himself took accountability for the play in front of his fellow defensive backs. Hamilton has played good football for the Cardinals this season, but even in a dark performance, it's important for him to set the tone for himself and others.

Isaiah Simmons Overcomes Initial Woes

Isaiah Simmons in an athletic freak, but that didn't exactly translate to strapping down Travis Kelce in Week 1. After that performance, Simmons was promptly benched the next few weeks before eventually earning back his snaps. Simmons touches on his own personal development and how the early season benching impacted him.

Budda Baker's Passion

Budda Baker gives 100% on every single play, and that effort/passion extends off the field as well. This isn't the team Arizona believes they can be, and that was very apparent in a speech he gave in a position meeting where you could see emotions running high. Baker cares a ton about this football team, and it's nice for fans to see that from a captain while the Cardinals struggle on the field.

