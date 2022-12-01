Skip to main content

Patrick Peterson Doubles Down on Kyler Murray Criticism

In what has now become a tennis match, former Arizona Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson has responded to Kyler Murray over some words exchanged between the two.

Even with the Arizona Cardinals on their bye week, there's still some drama. 

Current Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson appeared on his podcast "All Things Covered" with fellow NFL CB Bryant McFadden and discussed a viral clip of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray admitting the team was "schematically f-----" on a crucial fourth-down play that resulted in a turnover. 

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just the matter of the fact," said Peterson.

“This is the same guy that y'all put in his contract: you got to study four hours a week … But the system messed up? They’re requiring you to study for 24 hours, but the system messed up? And, on top of that, If you look at it since Kyler’s been there, all the stats are all the same, records are all the same, it’s consistent."

Peterson spent much of his career in Arizona, where he helped push the team to new limits while establishing himself as one of the best corners in the game. 

However, the Cardinals didn't offer Peterson a new deal and sent him packing in 2021. 

The two sides met earlier in the season as the Vikings handled the Cardinals in a 34-26 victory in Minnesota. Peterson wasn't shy about taking some shots at Steve Keim and Murray then, and not much has changed since. 

Murray didn't like what he heard, responding on Twitter: 

Peterson clarified his comments when he met with reporters on Wednesday (h/t Will Ragatz on Inside The Vikings), saying he didn't have any beef with Murray but just wanted to say what everybody else might be afraid to tell him personally. 

Peterson continued on his criticism of Murray:

"First of all, I don’t have any beef with Kyler Murray," said Peterson. 

"(People said) oh, ‘Patrick blatantly disrespected Kyler.’ I didn’t do that. What I meant by my comment was, when you’re a franchise quarterback, you have to carry yourself a certain way. So if you’re having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy you think that feeds off to your teammates? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about himself, because he’s not putting the team first.

"When you make a bad throw, you’re coming off to the sideline, you’re dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don’t have any energy, no fire that we can win this game, how can we? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn’t mean no disrespect in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that I think can help him be a better football player in the long run. It is what it is at the end of the day."

Although Peterson said he didn't get a text back from Murray, he did say he was looking forward to speaking to him. 

"I'm not going to get into (Murray's) response," said Peterson. "I'm surprised it's blown up the way it is, but I'm not going to get into the response. I do look forward to talking to him, we can just leave it at that."

