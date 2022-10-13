Skip to main content

James Conner Expected to Miss Week 6 vs. Seahawks, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up to be without their top running back in James Conner in Week 6, according to PFN's Aaron Wilson.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, currently dealing with a ribs injury, is expected to miss this Sunday's Week 6 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson

Conner, who did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, exited Week 5's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. 

"Veteran running back and high-volume contributor James Conner is sidelined with a rib injury and is expected to miss this game and perhaps additional time, according to league sources," Wilson said.

"The Cardinals are also expected to be playing without backup running back Darrel Williams due to a knee injury, per sources. Plus, they’ve placed running back Jonathan Ward on injured reserve with a hamstring injury."

Eno Benjamin will take over lead-back duties in Arizona, with rookie Keoantay Ingram and newly signed Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams also expected to contribute in some fashion. 

Conner has played in each week thus far, but only played 24 snaps prior to his exit last week. 

