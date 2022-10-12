Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Excited for Return to Seattle

TEMPE -- You don't have to sell a road trip back to the state of Washington for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Baker, a native to the state, played at Bellevue High School donning the famous purple and gold of the University of Washington. Baker spent three seasons there, garnering All-Pac-12 honors for two seasons (2015-16) with an All-American nod (2016) before entering the 2017 NFL Draft.

Baker, drafted in the second round by Arizona, has lived well past his projected ceiling, providing some of the best safety play in the league.

Now, the Cardinals prepare for their trip up to Seattle to take on the Seahawks for their Week 6, and safety Budda Baker couldn't be more excited:

With the Seattle Mariners potentially hosting a playoff game on Sunday, the NFL has agreed to move the time back 85 minutes from 1:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. local time if a Game 4 is needed between the Mariners and the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

Baker said it doesn't matter when they play, but it has been nice to see the support his childhood baseball team has received:

"Yeah, definitely weird. Especially me growing up there. I guess it was like 21 years since they've been in the playoffs. So growing up it was always, 'ah, man it's whatever'. It's definitely cool seeing social media and seeing a lot of fans there at the games and how they made it to the playoffs, first time in however many years," said Baker.

"So it's definitely cool for that city. For us it doesn't matter what time we play, we just want to play. And it's going to be a great day on Sunday. 75 degrees. I'm very excited about that because of what I grew up in, it's definitely raining all the time. So for it to be sunny on that specific day, it's definitely special."

