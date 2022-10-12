Update Provided on Cardinals-Seahawks Start Time

The following is information provided from the NFL in regards to the Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals matchup in Week 6:

"The Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday will move from its scheduled 1:05 PM PT start to 2:30 PM PT on FOX if the Seattle Mariners host a playoff game that day," said the release.

"If the Mariners do not host a game that day, the Cardinals-Seahawks game will be played as scheduled at 1:05 PM PT on FOX."

On Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll mentioned the move may be a possibility to avoid conflict with the Mariners' postseason.

Playing in a best-of-five series with the Houston Astros, the Mariners' stadium is close in proximity to where the Seahawks play, which would create a "logistical nightmare" for the city of Seattle.

Initial conversations about the starting time suggested it could start prior to noon, but it looks like that won't be the case.

Seattle is currently down 1-0 in their series against Houston. Game 2 is on Thursday with Game 3 on Saturday.

Both the Seahawks and Cardinals enter this matchup as 2-3, tied for third in the NFC West.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

PFF Loves Rondale Moore in Fantasy Football This Week

ESPN FPI Projects Cardinals at No. 19 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Cardinals Drop One Spot in B/R Power Rankings

Three Trade Targets for GM Steve Keim

Cardinals-Seahawks Time May Change

Frustrations Rise Over Home Struggles

Antoine Wesley Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Maxx Williams Re-Signed to Practice Squad