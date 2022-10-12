Skip to main content

Update Provided on Cardinals-Seahawks Start Time

The NFL provided an update on the start time for Sunday's Week 6 meeting between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

The following is information provided from the NFL in regards to the Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals matchup in Week 6:

"The Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday will move from its scheduled 1:05 PM PT start to 2:30 PM PT on FOX if the Seattle Mariners host a playoff game that day," said the release.

"If the Mariners do not host a game that day, the Cardinals-Seahawks game will be played as scheduled at 1:05 PM PT on FOX."

On Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll mentioned the move may be a possibility to avoid conflict with the Mariners' postseason. 

Playing in a best-of-five series with the Houston Astros, the Mariners' stadium is close in proximity to where the Seahawks play, which would create a "logistical nightmare" for the city of Seattle. 

Initial conversations about the starting time suggested it could start prior to noon, but it looks like that won't be the case.

Seattle is currently down 1-0 in their series against Houston. Game 2 is on Thursday with Game 3 on Saturday.

Both the Seahawks and Cardinals enter this matchup as 2-3, tied for third in the NFC West. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

PFF Loves Rondale Moore in Fantasy Football This Week

ESPN FPI Projects Cardinals at No. 19 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Cardinals Drop One Spot in B/R Power Rankings

Three Trade Targets for GM Steve Keim

Cardinals-Seahawks Time May Change

Frustrations Rise Over Home Struggles

Antoine Wesley Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Maxx Williams Re-Signed to Practice Squad

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Eno Benjamin
Analysis

Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin Popular Week 6 Fantasy Football Add

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
Analysis

PFF Says Add Cardinals WR Rondale Moore for Fantasy Football in Week 6

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals Projected to Land No. 19 Pick by ESPN FPI

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals Drop One Spot in B/R Week 6 Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Corey Clement
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Signing RB Corey Clement to Practice Squad, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Black Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Working out Running Backs, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Panthers
Analysis

As Carolina Scrambles, Cardinals GM Steve Keim Needs to Work His Magic

By Andrew Harbaugh
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Arizona won 27-13.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Seahawks-Cardinals May Change Start Time on Sunday

By Donnie Druin