Jesse Luketa's Hilarious Voice Memo to J.J. Watt Revealed

Arizona Cardinals' Jesse Luketa left quite the voice message to J.J. Watt upon hearing his retirement.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announced his plans on retiring at the end of the season, a move that caught plenty off guard within the world of professional football.

In his press conference with reporters on Wednesday, Watt detailed plenty on his thought process and what his future might look like.

Yet the best story came from Watt, who explained an unknown number that tried to FaceTime him:

“I posted the tweet yesterday and then I kind of just put my phone down, because I knew it would be crazy. I took my son to his pediatric appointment … and I’m coming home and I check my phone … I’m scrolling through it and there’s this number that I don’t recognize that FaceTime’s me," said Watt.

"I’m like, ‘I’m not going to answer a FaceTime that I don’t know.’ I let it go to voicemail and then I get a text from that number and it’s a voice memo.

“I play this voice memo and it’s, I wish I could play it so bad, and it is incoherent. Complete incoherence. I’m like, ‘What the hell is this?’ I literally thought it was distorted from the phone. Ten seconds later, a picture comes through and it’s Jesse Luketa.

"He has cotton balls in both of his [cheeks], he just got his wisdom teeth out. He was high off his ass, he has no clue what he’s doing. In the message, he says like, ‘J.J., I just heard you were retiring. All I want is a jersey at the end of the season.’

That voice memo has been acquired by the Arizona Cardinals:

Can confirm it's very distorted; at least Luketa is getting that jersey he covets so much.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Three Cardinals Upgraded in Thursday's Practice

Eric Bieniemy: Future Cardinals Coaching Candidate?

J.J. Watt Opens up After Retirement Announcement

Three Trade-Back Scenarios for Arizona in 2023 NFL Draft