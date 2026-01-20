Titans Poach Cardinals’ Top HC Target, Hire Robert Saleh Before Arizona Interview

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals reportedly had an interview scheduled with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Tuesday in hopes of filling their head coaching vacancy.

Now, that won't happen.

The Tennessee Titans are hiring Saleh to become their next head coach after meeting with him on Monday, not allowing him to even get on a plane to the desert.

"The Titans spent the day interviewing Matt Nagy and Robert Saleh. In the end, they went with Saleh, who kept the 49ers defense humming despite a slew of injuries, and now gets the chance to help build around No. 1 pick Cam Ward," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero wrote.

Tennessee reportedly had Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in their sights before the Miami Dolphins hired him as their head coach, which shifted the Titans' head coach priorities to Saleh and Nagy.

Tennessee wasted no time, pouncing on Saleh before he could speak with Arizona in person after interviewing with them virtually last week.

Saleh, a well-respected defensive mind that has prior experience running a team with the New York Jets, was considered to be one of the top candidates available for any current opening — which now includes the Buffalo Bills.

Saleh was ranked as our top head coaching candidate, even standing alone as the only person in the first tier which was described as a "home run hire" for Arizona.

The Cardinals' options may be starting to dwindle, as Arizona's two known (and reported) finalists were Hafley and Saleh. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is believed to be a strong candidate for the job, though he's still in the postseason and won't be available for in-person interviews until next Monday.

That also goes for other reported interests in Los Angeles Rams coordinators Chris Shula (DC) and Mike LaFleur (OC) on top of New England Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown and Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak.

Arizona had pegged qualities such as leadership and player development as top levels of importance in search of their next head coach. Saleh seemed to have fit those characteristics, though there were still questions on his ability to lead the charge after his failed stint in New York.

Regardless, the top of the Cardinals' coaching search suffers a blow, and figures such as general manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill now must shift their focus to the next group of candidates.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News