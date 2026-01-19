Surprising Bills Decision Puts New Head Coach on Cardinals’ Radar

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are still in search of their next head coach, though a potential option just opened.

The Buffalo Bills are firing head coach Sean McDermott, opening up a new option for Arizona while the Bills are just the latest organization to make a drastic move.

"The Buffalo Bills will begin a new era following their latest playoff failure," reported NFL Media.

"The Bills fired coach Sean McDermott on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

"The decision to move on from McDermott comes less than 48 hours after the Bills lost 33-30 in overtime to the Denver Broncos, the latest in a line of postseason failures under the 51-year-old coach."

The Cardinals might need to pounce.

The Cardinals are hoping to fill their coaching vacancy with an experienced face, as they feel like they can compete sooner rather than later.

"I know our fans are frustrated. I am more frustrated. I know Monti is more frustrated. And so is JG and every one of those coaches and players," said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

"We all expected more. But when I look at it, some of the changes that were made with other teams just a year or two years ago, those teams with new coaches from a year or two ago are now in the playoffs, playing this weekend. I know we can turn it around, and I'm looking forward to getting going with this search because it's going to be a great opportunity for us to be that next story where we flip it around."

McDermott fits the bill for the job, having guided the Bills to seven consecutive 10-win seasons and building Buffalo into a perennial playoff contender.

The Cardinals move into their coaching search with 13 reported names in the mix: Thomas Brown, Matt Burke, Jeff Hafley, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter, Raheem Morris, Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver.

The Cardinals reportedly have targeted Hafley as one of their final candidates, though the Dolphins are thought to be closing in on the Packers' defensive coordinator.

Would McDermott be a realistic opportunity for Arizona? There's only one way to find out.

