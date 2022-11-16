The Arizona Cardinals are entering crunch time, and their latest test will come in the form of a Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

The Cardinals have battled injuries all season long, and the upcoming week will provide no different task.

Questions at quarterback headlined Kliff Kingsbury's press conference after a closed walk-thru on Wednesday:

Kyler Murray

"Still getting treatment. We'll see how he progresses. Just had a walk-thru today so we'll kind of take it day by day and see where he's at later in the week."

"I was really bad on predicting Budda last week. So I don't want to get into predicting Kyler, but he's progressed well. Like I said he's still getting treatment on it. We want him to be 100% when he's out there particularly against this defensive line. So I won't have a feel for that till later in the week really."

"Ultimately, I got to be smart with where we're at, and making sure that he is 100% and can play his style of play. And particularly like I said, against the top defense in the league right now. We want to be smart and put him in a position to be successful."

Colt McCoy

"Colt feels good. Still a little banged up with that knee but was out there, both of those guys were out there for the walk-thru today."

Kingsbury said he feels good getting either Murray or McCoy out there for Week 11.

Zach Ertz

"Yeah, he'll be done for the season. Unfortunately. Tough right there to lose a guy like that who does it right all the time. Great leader, great player, but I'm sure will come back better than ever. I don't want to get in details but yeah, it's a knee [injury]."

Kingsbury confirmed he would be getting surgery.

Budda Baker

"I think you know some soreness obviously playing through what he had, but seems like he was okay. Didn't do much today. Hoping throughout the week he feels good to go."

Marquise Brown

"There's a chance. We just walked through today so we want to see him out there tomorrow and see what he looks like. But he's definitely come a long way in a short time and so I'm hoping we get something out of him but I don't know until I see him run around, full speed with pads on tomorrow."

Byron Murphy

"The same [as Humphries]. He feels a little bit better today, didn't do much. Wasn't out there at the walk-thru so we'll just see where that goes.

D.J. Humphries

"Yeah, really day to day. I mean, it's a back [injury] so it's tricky. We're gonna see how he feels. Continue to evaluate him throughout the week and see where that goes."

