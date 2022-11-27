The Arizona Cardinals welcome back Marquise Brown when the Los Angeles Chargers arrive to State Farm Stadium, but their receiving corps has taken losses throughout the week.

Rondale Moore was previously ruled out after playing just two snaps and injuring his groin in last week's loss against the 49ers.

Greg Dortch entered this week as questionable with a thumb injury he also picked up in the loss. Dortch paced the Cardinals with over 100 yards receiving, his first such performance in his career.

Kyler Murray, who is set to play for the first time in three weeks with a hamstring injury, would have loved Dortch as a third option behind Brown and DeAndre Hopkins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that won't happen, however. Dortch is unlikely to play he said in a recent tweet.

To date, Dortch has 34 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns on the year. He made the most of his opportunities while Moore previously missed time but has since been buried in the depth chart as a result.

The Cardinals signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad and also elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to the roster ahead of Sunday.

A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson should see some time on the field as well.

No update has been provided on Trace McSorley, who was the other questionable Cardinals player heading into tomorrow.

Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

