Cardinals LB Makes Move Ahead of Free Agency
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could lose linebacker Kyzir White to free agency in 2025.
That's a tough pill to swallow, as White has been the heart and soul of Arizona's front seven since the moment he signed with the organization two offseasons ago.
White has signed to Roc Nation Sports, founded by Jay-Z:
White was brought to the desert by head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis from their previous time together in Philadelphia with hopes that White could produce on the field while establishing a clear identity with the culture in the locker room.
As White looks all but set to hit the open market, both goals were accomplished - White amassed 227 total tackles between the two seasons he played with Arizona while also earning captain status for both 2023 and 2024.
We'll see what transpires, though ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says the Cardinals could bring White back:
"He is a key cog in coach Jonathan Gannon's defensive system, racking up 200-plus tackles since 2023. The Cardinals extended safety Budda Baker recently and could attempt to do the same with White, one of the better inside linebackers on the market."
White did give Arizona a little goodbye to fans on Instagram earlier in the month, so it looks like White is at least willing to see what's out there.
With White turning 29 later in the offseason, this could be his last opportunity to cash in on a lucrative contract - his previous deal with Arizona was a two-year contract worth $10 million.
The change in representation sure signals White is looking to see another nice payday.