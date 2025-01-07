Cardinals LB Hints at Goodbye
Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White - set to hit free agency this offseason - posted what very well could be a goodbye message on his Instagram page this morning:
"Thank you AZ" he said on the post.
Fellow linebacker Mack Wilson commented, "Don't do this to me" while also adding, "appreciate you for everything seven, for real bro. The true epitome of a leader. Go get yours."
White has been a steady and productive presence in the interior of Arizona's defense since arriving in the 2023 offseason. In the two years anchoring the Cardinals' front seven, he's registered 227 combined tackles in 28 games.
More than anything, White was a leader of the defense on and off the field. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis brought White over thanks to their familiarity with him in Philadelphia, and it's safe to say that bet paid off.
“It's good. They're in the middle, so they should hit the ball a lot. I feel like they're both impacting the game for us and how we set it up," Gannon said on White and safety Budda Baker leading the way defensively.
"They'll both tell you they want some plays back, but they made a lot of plays for us. I think in general, we have to make sure that the tackling is on point, not for those two, for everybody. Especially late in the year here, I felt like we missed a couple too many, but Budda and Kyzir are playing well.”
White is arguably Arizona's top free agent entering the offseason after players such as Baker and James Conner had contract extensions awarded to them.
White is set to turn 29 this offseason and we'll see if his $5 million annual average can be hit yet again, as this could be his last opportunity at a similar deal.
The Cardinals have a projected $73.4 million in effective cap space moving into 2025, so they certainly have the ability to re-sign White if they want.