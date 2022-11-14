Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have never felt better at 4-6.

Facing the reality of falling to the bottom of the NFC West with a loss, the Cardinals rallied behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy (among other replacements) for a road win in LA over the Los Angeles Rams.

This sets up another must-win in next week's Mexico City win vs. San Francisco. While preparations are already focused on Week 11, let's take a look at the snap counts from Sunday:

Cardinals' Offensive Snap Counts

The Cardinals continue to see some shuffling along the offensive line, as Kelvin Beachum was the only typical starter protecting McCoy yesterday. Rashaad Coward and Cody Ford split reps at left guard.

McCoy went down with an apparent knee injury but later returned on the ensuing drive, giving Trace McSorley just two plays of action.

James Conner finally looked like his old self for Arizona, playing 96% of snaps and reaching the end zone twice.

The two receivers who saw double-digit targets in Rondale Moore and DeAndre Hopkins both played at least 94% of snaps. A.J. Green played an astounding 30 snaps and even snagged a great touchdown catch.

Trey McBride played the most he has all season in place of Zach Ertz, who suffered a knee injury on the team's first drive. McBride caught just one pass but played nearly every snap in place of Ertz.

Cardinals Defensive Snap Counts

The fact that Budda Baker even played a week removed from a high-ankle sprain is wild. The fact that he played 80% of snaps just places him on a whole new level of respect.

Four Cardinals (Marco Wilson, Zaven Collins, Jalen Thompson and Isaiah Simmons) played 100% of snaps.

From Ben Niemann to Antonio Hamilton, it was a day where a plethora of Cardinals were called upon to answer the bell defensively, and they rose to the occasion.

Not a ton of analysis needed here, just constant rotation and "next man up" mentality paying off.

