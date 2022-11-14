Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is him.

Since his return from suspension, Hopkins has quickly re-established himself as one of the top players at his position. Sunday was another dominant performance for Arizona's WR1, as Hopkins saw ten receptions for 98 yards in the win over Los Angeles.

It was a big win for the Cardinals, who were able to keep their hopes of a NFC West title alive with a win over Los Angeles.

It was also a big win for Hopkins, who matched up against one of the best corners of this generation in Jalen Ramsey.

Next Gen Stats show how Hopkins worked Ramsey throughout the day.

Next Gen Stats also added that Ramsey has shadowed Hopkins in eight of their 11 career matchups. As a result, Hopkins has more routes (263), targets (91), receptions (44) & yards (508) against Ramsey than any other receiver has against a single defender since 2016.

After the win, Hopkins wasn't shy on his Instagram account.

Although you could argue playing cornerback is second only to quarterback in terms of difficulty, Ramsey is no slouch. He gets paid handsomely to do what he does, and rightfully so.

He also loves to hype himself and others up by talking his talk on the field.

It's safe to say he was silenced by Hopkins on Sunday.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Evaluating Week 10 Cardinals-Rams Snap Counts

Seven Notable Stats From Win vs. Rams

Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy After Win

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Win Over Rams

What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals Win vs Rams