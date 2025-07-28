Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Sign UFL Stud CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are signing UFL cornerback Keni-H Lovely to their roster, as reported by Pro Football Network's James Larsen on X:
"BREAKING: The Arizona #Cardinals are signing @USFLPanthers DB Keni-H Lovely, per league source. Lovely started in 3 games for Michigan this #UFL season, totaling 26 tackles, a pick six, & 4 PBU's on the year. Had workouts with a few NFL teams before landing in Arizona."
The UFL transactions page shows Lovely had his contract terminated, signaling his move to the NFL.
Lovely arrives to a Cardinals cornerback room that recently lost Starling Thomas and Jaden Davis to injured reserve. Sean Murphy-Bunting previously was added to the NFI list as well.
"They happen. So however you slice it, I always say football, training camp, during the season, it's a known unknown. There's going to be guys that get hurt. You don't know who, and don't know what," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on the injuries.
"All 32 teams deal with it. So like I said, they'll move forward and we'll move forward."
Arizona also signed Steven Gilmore yesterday.
Moving forward for the Cardinals, it's expected Will Johnson and Max Melton will start on the outside with Garrett Williams manning the slot. Names such as Elijah Jones, Denzel Burke and Kei'Trel Clark will fight for the third rotational spot behind Johnson/Melton.
Lovely (25 years old and 5-10, 182 pounds) previously was an undrafted free agent for the Buffalo Bills, spending time with the organization last preseason. He spent his college days at Western Michigan.