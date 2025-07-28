Arizona Cardinals Should Trade for These CB's After Losing Starter
The Arizona Cardinals are getting hit with the injury bug already to open training camp. Not long after first-round DL Walter Nolen III went down with an injury, it was reported Sunday that CB Starling Thomas V suffered a torn ACL.
Thomas figured to take a more serious starting role in 2025, depending on the development from the rest of the young group of defensive backs. After losing Sean Murphy-Bunting earlier in the offseason, Arizona is now very thin in their secondary.
There's hope that players like Will Johnson and Max Melton will step up and lead the group, alongside established star Garrett Williams, but the Cardinals may look to add some depth to the room anyway.
There are a number of free agents the Cardinals could target, but here are two trade candidates that may be available to GM Monti Ossenfort.
1: CB Greg Newsome II - Cleveland Browns
The Browns are in their usual state of unrest, and Newsome is one of the names that has been thrown around in trade speculation pieces already.
Newsome is entering a contract year, and struggled greatly in 2024, giving up a 112.5 passer rating when targeted.
"Cornerback Greg Newsome II is under contract only through 2025 and could be traded sometime between August and early November with no dead cap hit," The Athletic's Zac Jackson wrote earlier this month.
"The Browns already moved on from 30-year-old defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, a transaction that could be the start of more money-saving moves involving older players."
Newsome is still only 25 years old with plenty of physical talent. Arizona may prefer a more veteran player to join this young group, but Newsome could be one of the best options on the trade block from an objective talent perspective.
2: CB Jonathan Jones - Washington Commanders
For a more affordable, veteran option, Jones is playing on a one-year deal with the Commanders after a down 2024. But he's just two seasons removed from a 76.5 overall PFF grade.
Jones was a key members of some elite defensive groups in New England, and can play a variety of alignments. He's 31 years old, but could bring a veteran boost to the young room, and wouldn't cost too much of a return.
Of course, it all depends on just how much external help Jonathan Gannon, Nick Rallis and Ossenfort think they need. Perhaps a light rotational veteran is all they'll look for.