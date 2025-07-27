Arizona Cardinals Lose 2 Players to Injured Reserve
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves today:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Steven Gilmore and has placed cornerbacks Jaden Davis and Starling Thomas V on injured reserve. The signing took place today at State Farm Stadium, site of 2025 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp.
"Gilmore (5-10, 175) most recently played with the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL and appeared in 11 games where he totaled 48 tackles (37 solo), 10 passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He entered the NFL in 2023 with Detroit as an undrafted rookie free agent from Marshall and spent his rookie season on the Lions active roster, but didn’t appear in a game. Gilmore played 61 games at Marshall and recorded 200 tackles (124 solo), 44 passes defensed, nine interceptions, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks. His older brother is five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore.
"Gilmore will wear jersey #38."
Thomas was officially ruled out for the year by head coach Jonathan Gannon after tearing his ACL while Davis (knee) has a chance to return.
"I'm sure you guys saw the news. Star and Jaden are going to go to IR. Star will not be back this year. Jaden will have a possibility. He's gonna miss some time, but has a possibility to possibly come back. Feel awful and bad for those guys," said Gannon ahead of Sunday's practice.
"Talked to both of them. These guys go through a lot and put a lot in, and it's just a tough break, but they'll do everything they can do to get back, and both of them will be back at some point, and we'll move on."
The Cardinals have been rattled with injuries through the early stages of training camp, previously ruling out names such as Walter Nolen, BJ Ojulari and Bilal Nichols before JJ Russell suffered a concussion during a scary collision.
"They happen. So however you slice it, I always say football, training camp, during the season, it's a known unknown. There's going to be guys that get hurt. You don't know who, and don't know what," said Gannon.
"All 32 teams deal with it. So like I said, they'll move forward and we'll move forward."