Cardinals Fire Jonathan Gannon

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, according to multiple NFL insiders.

Gannon is now the sixth coach to be fired ahead of the 2026 cycle. Arizona now moves on to their third coach in five years after previously employing Kliff Kingsbury and Gannon.

General manager Monti Ossenfort will reportedly be back. He and owner Michael Bidwill will meet with reporters at noon (AZ time) after Gannon initially was scheduled to meet with reporters at 2:00 PM.

The decision comes from Bidwill after the Cardinals finished the season 3-14, losing their last 14 of 15 games and becoming the third team in the Super Bowl era to win four or less games after starting the year 2-0.

Gannon was heavily reported to be on the verge of returning thanks to the mountain of injuries amassed by the Cardinals this season, though Arizona's poor play from start to finish ultimately doomed Gannon after his third season.

The Cardinals went 0-6 against the NFC West this year.

Gannon ultimately leaves the desert with a 15-36 record and no playoff appearances. The Cardinals came closest to making the postseason in 2024, where they entered their bye week with a 6-4 record atop the NFC West before crumbling down the stretch of the season.

Arizona now will be competing with teams such as the New York Giants, Tenneseee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders this cycle.

The Cardinals might gear themselves towards an experienced or offensive-minded coach after Gannon's failure in the desert.

After Week 18's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Gannon was asked if "significant change" was coming.

"Change has to come, there's no doubt. Adversity forces growth and change," he said.

"Yeah, I do. With me first, I have to grow and do a better job of coaching this football team. That's evident," he said when asked if he expects significant change. ... When you have a year like this with a lot of adversity -- I always say like, you get hit on the chin and get knocked down, you can stay down or get up, so we'll get up."

The Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2021 and haven't won a postseason game since 2015.

Arizona will have the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and has plenty of cap space to make some moves this offseason.

However, Gannon won't be part of those changes.

