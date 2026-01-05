3 Immediate Observations After Cardinals Fire Jonathan Gannon

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Jonathan Gannon following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Gannon's tenure in the desert officially ends after three years of coaching, which ultimately saw Arizona go 15-36 during that time. The Cardinals didn't make the postseason in any of those three years, and owner Michael Bidwill made the decision to pull the plug.

2026's offseason is sure to be even more interesting with another coaching cycle thrown to the mix.

We measured some fan reactions online previously, but here's three of our own thoughts:

1. This Was Tough -- But Ultimately Was The Correct Call

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 19, 2023. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It sucks because Gannon's ultimately a great guy from a media perspective with total backing from the locker room.

But this had to be done.

It was incredibly hard to bring back Gannon after the Cardinals lost their final 14 of 15 games, including their last nine.

Fans were canceling their season tickets left and right, and for an organization that already had a tough time getting (Cardinals) fans into seats at State Farm Stadium, selling people to watch Gannon on the sidelines for a fourth year would be a tall task for owner Michael Bidwill.

It's tough because the potential was there for Gannon to turn things around in Arizona, and while injuries certainly did play a factor in Arizona's down season, his shortcomings ultimately cost him.

The biggest downfall?

2. Jonathan Gannon Trusted His Coordinators Way Too Much

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon during action against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 7, 2025, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gannon has been incredibly trusting of his staff in his attempt to play a CEO-type role in Arizona, which works... if your guys are having success.

Gannon's ultimate downfall came in his inability to step in and take charge when both sides of the ball needed it.

Far too often did the offense look stagnant, and while many fought for changes to be made on the offensive side, Gannon continued to allow offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to run the show as scripted.

Arizona's offense didn't score 30 points one time this season.

Defensively, where Gannon made his hay prior, the Cardinals dropped to eye-opening levels in terms of play, even after sinking massive resources from free agency and the NFL Draft towards that side of the ball.

Nick Rallis clearly struggled calling the defense this season, and Gannon should have interverned a bit more -- though that's simply playing MMQB at this point.

Gannon's trust in his guys ultimately came back to bite him.

3. Arizona Has to Prioritize Experience OR Offensive-Minded HC

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill talks with head coach Jonathan Gannon before playing against the New York Jets at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 10, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keeping up in the NFC West is tough sledding when you look at the firepower in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

There needs to be two avenues the Cardinals travel down.

The first is an offensive-minded coach that can keep up with the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. The NFL, to no secret, has become an offensive league that seems to be adapting and changing by the day. Having a built-in offensive mind at the head coach position solves plenty (but not all) problems in the desert.

The second is an experienced leader who has been in this position before. Gannon was a first-time hire and gambled on an energetic yet inexperienced staff.

That didn't pay off, and for a Cardinals team with plenty of pieces available to compete now, Arizona can't afford to gamble on another defensive-minded first time coach.

Culture has been a buzzword here in Arizona, and while that was clearly established in the locker room under Gannon, that didn't translate to wins. The Cardinals need something more than just belief.

They need results.

