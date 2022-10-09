Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Expected to Play vs. Eagles, per Report

On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore was expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5:

Moore, dealing with a knee injury, previously missed the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. He practiced fully on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday and Friday.

Arizona, still without DeAndre Hopkins, will look for Moore to make the impact they believe he can, as the speedster didn't do much in his debut last week vs. Carolina. He caught for three of his five targets for 11 yards. Moore played 65 offensive snaps (86%).

The Cardinals host the undefeated Eagles in a game where all of their weapons will be needed in order to pull off the upset. Marquise Brown has emerged as a strong No. 1 receiver for Kyler Murray, while Antoine Wesley is likely to make his debut on Sunday after coming off injured reserve.

Both Brown (foot) and A.J. Green (knee) were listed on the injury report but will play.

Justin Pugh, Trayvon Mullen and D.J. Humphries remain questionable at this time.

