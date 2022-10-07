Arizona Cardinals Release Maxx Williams

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals announced they have released tight end Maxx Williams.

Williams has been with the Cardinals since 2019, joining them from the Baltimore Ravens. He was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Through 34 games with the Cardinals, Williams has caught 39 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

After his ACL injury last season, Arizona traded for Zach Ertz. Williams signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals before they drafted Trey McBride in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams played a season-high 23 snaps in last week's win vs. Carolina. He hasn't registered any passes caught thus far.

Arizona also has TE Stephen Anderson on the roster.

Perhaps this is a signal of their belief in McBride, who initially started slowly out of the gates after the Cardinals weren't comfortable with his grasp of the offense. Last week, he had three receptions for 24 yards.

