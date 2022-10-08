All Cardinals Staff Predictions: Week 5 vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals are nearly 24 hours away from hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 5 battle.

Will the Eagles stay undefeated? Can the Cardinals finally win a home game?

These questions will soon be answered. Here's how the All Cardinals staff sees the game panningout:

Donnie Druin

By all accounts, the Arizona Cardinals are heading into Week 5 as underdogs. There's just no reason for Philadelphia to not walk into State Farm Stadium and lead the entire way, especially with how poor Arizona has played in the first quarter and at home. Offensively and defensively, Arizona is outmatched. The Eagles are simply not the Panthers, and if this is the week the Cardinals actually do get their stuff together, I'll eat crow sitting in the bird's nest in Glendale.

PHI 28, AZ 17

Richie Bradshaw

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't 4-0 without reason. The Eagles possess one of the league's deepest and most talented rosters with a potential league MVP candidate in Jalen Hurts. Hurts has been seemingly unstoppable in 2022 and an average Arizona cardinals defense won't be enough to stop him. For the Cardinals to stay in this game, they cannot afford slow starts and stalled-out drives settling for three points. This game should be a shootout... but the Eagles' defense is pretty dang solid. Anything but perfection from Kyler Murray will lose Arizona this game, but at least this loss will be to arguably the best team in the NFL. Let's just try and make it close, shall we?

PHI 31, AZ 17

Ryan Sanudo

The Philadelphia Eagles were down 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and would end up winning by eight points. They’re 4-0 for a reason and have shown to finish what they start. Anything can happen in the NFL and it’s not out of the question that Arizona can pull an upset on the only undefeated team in the league. But the Cardinals are facing a well-rounded team that is coming in with artillery everywhere. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense can’t struggle on offense early, or it could be lights out in a blink of an eye. Neither team has their starting kickers, which means the Cardinals will have to match them, point for point. The Eagles haven’t scored less than 24 points yet in their first four games and it doesn’t seem they’ll break that streak.

PHI 35, AZ 14

Kyler Burd

Similar to the Cardinals in 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a hot start and are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Something feels ripe for upset here and the Cardinals have the chance to play spoiler on Sunday. If Murray and Kingsbury can get off to a fast start and keep things within one score in the first half, the Cards have a good shot here. Doing so would put to bed a lot of the negative press the offense has gotten over the past few weeks. This is a "prove-it" game and I think the Cardinals will put on a good show.

AZ 28, PHI 21

Andrew Harbaugh

The Cardinals and Eagles is a matchup that could either be very entertaining and a momentum builder or just another bad loss for the team this season. Last week could have been a loss had the defense not stepped up and forced some turnovers. Against Philadelphia, I don't see the Cardinals winning the turnover battle or the battle in the trenches. Top to bottom, the Eagles are a better team and better coached. Unless Klyler Murray and Marquise Brown can hook up like they did in their Oklahoma days and put up some monster numbers then I have no faith in a Cardinals win. They need it to be a shootout and the Eagles defense simply won't allow that.

PHI 31-AZ 14

