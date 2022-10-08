Arizona Cardinals Bets to Make: Week 5 vs. Eagles

The time for Arizona Cardinals football is once again here, and that also means it's time to make yourself some money.

On SI Sportsbook, the line of Philadelphia being favored by -5.5 hasn't moved all week. The Cardinals are +188 on the moneyline.

If you're looking for a little more juice, here's three bets to make before the two teams hit the field:

Bets to Make: Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles -3 First Half (-120 on DK)

The Arizona Cardinals have been outscored in the first half 66 to 16, and haven’t scored a touchdown in the first 30 minutes of game time since the first week of the season. Even against the Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield, the Cardinals lost the first half by a touchdown.

Now Arizona draws the Philadelphia Eagles, who have dominated the first half. They are 4-0 against the first half spread and have outscored their opponents 92 to 28.

Per Sharp Football Analysis, Arizona is facing a nightmare matchup against Philadelphia. The Cardinals are bottom-three in the NFL in defending play-action, first down pass attempts and dropbacks and dropbacks of 3+ seconds.

The offense, as we know, is also perhaps the worst in the NFL in the first half.

Note: Since 2015, betting favorites that won their last home game and forced 4+ fumbles, that also lost the previous matchup to their current opponent, are 13-1 straight up and 11-3 against the spread. In these games, they are outscoring their opponent 16.1 to 7.7 in the first half.

Arizona Cardinals First Drive Result: Punt (DraftKings -120):

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

The Cardinals, as stated above, are putrid to start the game. They are averaging 3.68 yards per play in the first quarter and have not scored. Each of their four drives to start the game have all ended in punts and this Eagles defense doesn’t provide any relief for them.

Since Week 2, Philadelphia has forced punts on their opponents’ first possession, as well.

James Conner UNDER 46.5 Rushing Yards (FanDuel -113):

There a few things going against James Conner in this ballgame. The projected game script is not favorable for Arizona to stick with the running game due to their slow starts and the offense standing on the opposing sideline.

Since Philadelphia is accustomed to having first half leads, they are allowing the second-fewest carries to opposing running backs. This has allowed them to hold their last three opponents to 62, 87 and 71 total rushing yards.

The Cardinals will also be without starting center Rodney Hudson. They will now be with backup Sean Harlow, who is strapped with the task of blocking perhaps the best interior defensive line in the NFL.

Conner has only surpassed this number once this season with 55 yards last week against Carolina. That was the only game where Arizona wasn’t an underdog of 3+ points. Not to mention, Conner was the third running back to receive a carry last week.

