Report: Cardinals Interested in Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals have interest in interviewing Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The Arizona Cardinals continue their coaching search after a handful of interviews that range from Vance Joseph to Sean Payton, but the team could be on the wait list to interview one of the many coordinators set to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl later today.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the Cardinals and Denver Broncos have interest in Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported a week ago that the Cardinals could potentially look at Gannon and Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan:

"Two other names I’d bet Ossenfort would want to interview but are still in the playoffs—Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. They won’t be able to interview until the Super Bowl bye week (which is next week)." - Breer

NFL insider Ben Allbright also alluded to the Cardinals wanting to wait to interview more candidates.

The search for defensive guys has been rather strong for Arizona this cycle, as Gannon would mark candidate No. 9 for the Cardinals in terms of interest. All but two (Payton and Frank Reich, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers) have extensive defensive backgrounds.

Though he isn't the biggest name in coaching cycles, Gannon has gained notable steam thanks to the tremendous work he's done with Philadelphia's defense.

Gannon first started coaching for the Atlanta Falcons back in 2007 as a defensive quality control coach before eventually making his way up the ladder to defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. He's been in his current position with the Eagles since 2021.

Gannon isn't the only Philadelphia coordinator gaining steam for a potential upgrade, as OC Shane Steichen has interviewed with teams this coaching cycle and is expected to get a second interview with the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals have yet to show any reported interest in that regard.

Arizona recently hosted Payton for a visit but nothing has materialized as of yet. In an earlier report, Rapoport suggested three potential names to receive a second interview with the Cardinals: Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn.

Owner Michael Bidwill may try to squeeze in another opportunity to speak with San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans - though Ryans canceled his interview with the Cardinals/Colts last Sunday and is likely going to land in Houston.

