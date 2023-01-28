DeAndre Hopkins Sells Classic Car at Barrett-Jackson Auction

The Arizona Cardinals receiver doesn't know his future with the team, but his 1957 Chevy Bel Air won't be part of it.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has had quite the interesting 12 months. From being suspended for PED use to returning and ultimately only playing in nine games during the 2022 season, his impact was only felt in short spurts on the field.

Recent rumblings suggesting the Cardinals may look to trade him in the offseason have gained steam, and now he's not expected to return to Arizona at this point in time.

If he does get moved, at least he won't have to worry about one prized possession in his 1957 Chevy Bel Air, a convertible that sold for $170,000 at Barrett-Jackson last night.

A quick google search reveals that you could potentially buy a similar car anywhere between $30,000-$100,000, so it looks like even after fees and taxes Hopkins should be turning a profit.

Last year, Hopkins sold his 1960 Chevy Impala for $130,000 (the tweet below says $120,000 but other reports have suggested $130,000 was the actual selling price):

Last week, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill offered the following on Hopkins' situation:

“We [him and new GM Monti Ossenfort] talked about a number of things, but those are some of the things that he's going to be evaluating. As he said, he's only been in the building a few hours. He doesn't even know his way around, so I think it he'll be working on that in the coming weeks and I'm sure we'll talk about that more.”

Ossenfort and Hopkins were reportedly going to meet at some point this past week but nothing has emerged as of yet.

