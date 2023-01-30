The Arizona Cardinals have shown interest in numerous candidates at this point in their hiring process. You can chalk up two more names.

NFL insider Peter Schrager reports the Cardinals have requested to interview Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for their vacant head coaching position.

Anarumo - now that Cincinnati's season is over - can interview this week. Had the Bengals won last night in the AFC Championship game, Arizona would have had to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire him.

He's been Cincinnati's defensive coordinator since 2019 and has previous experience coaching defensive backs through the NFL and college.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero also reports the Cardinals have requested an interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said the team would cast the net far and wide to find their next head coach, and frankly, he wasn't joking. New general manager Monti Ossenfort said it doesn't matter what side of the ball their next leader emerges from:

"We want the right coach. Whether that's an offensive coach or a defensive coach, it frankly doesn't matter. We want the best coach and we have a plan for what we are going to be as an organization; we're going to develop our players and we're going to put them in the best position to make us successful and ultimately win," said Ossenfort.

Yet looking through all the various names the Cardinals have reportedly requested or interviewed, eight out of now eleven names have extensive experience on the defense side of the ball.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Arizona was reportedly interested in speaking with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals also recently met with Sean Payton but no second interviews for anybody other than Dan Quinn (who informed teams he was staying in Dallas) has emerged at this time.

