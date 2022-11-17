The Arizona Cardinals are designated as the home team for their Monday Night Football meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, but it appears the away team may have the upper-hand at Estadio Azteca.

ESPN's Bay Area reporter Nick Wagoner says according to Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast, the 49ers are expected to have quite the advantage in Mexico City:

Perhaps it isn't so surprising, as both squads have a large following in Mexico thanks to their proximity to the country. San Francisco also has one of the stronger fan bases across the league.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered this to say on his team heading to a different country:

"I think it's awesome. I've heard it's going to be an incredible atmosphere. I'm sure a lot of our players have never been to Mexico City or experienced anything like this," Kingsbury said to reporters.

"To play in that stadium— just a legendary soccer stadium and so many cool events that have been there and games it'll be awesome. I think as a team just to be around each other and get an experience that'll be a unique experience for all of us."

The Cardinals actually played the first ever regular season game outside of the United States back in 2005 when they played at Estadio Azteca.

According to AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban, "Mexico City and Estadio Azteca have hosted three recent games. In 2019, the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs beat the Chargers there, 24-17. The site has also hosted games between the Patriots and Raiders in 2017 and the Texans and Raiders in 2016."

With three games played in London and one in Germany, this will be the last of the league's international series of games this season.

There's plenty at stake for both squads. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is anticipating noise all game long.

"Today they were telling us it’s just making a lot of noise all game. It’s not really like on third down people get loud. It’s kind of like that all game. That’s what I heard," Murray said.

"I’m not sure. He asked who’s played in this game and I think maybe two or three dudes raised their hand, so we got a lot of guys that are kind of go into an unknown scenario, but I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be fun.”

That noise just might be coming from 49ers fans.

