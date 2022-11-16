The Arizona Cardinals won on Sunday, but also managed to lose what was thought to have been a valuable asset in their running back stable.

Eno Benjamin is no longer with the team - a surprise move that soon cleared up after reports of Benjamin becoming infuriated with a position coach after his reduced role came to light.

Kingsbury was asked about his diminished role on Monday, but he managed to skate around it. News of Benjamin's release would hit the public just minutes after Kingsbury got done speaking with reporters.

"We talked about James [Conner] getting the full share if you will. I mean, he'd been banged up, had the ribs [injury] and it was basically one of those deals where it was time to give him the starting running back reps and I thought he played at a high level and got better as the game went on," Kingsbury said.

Benjamin touched the field for just one play. He previously had recorded at least five touches in each game prior, regardless of Conner's health.

On Wednesday, both Kingsbury and Kyler Murray were able to speak with reporters about his release:

Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Address Eno Benjamin's Departure

Kliff Kingsbury on Eno Benjamin

"We're just always going to do what's best for the organization. Not going to get into a lot of details on it, but it's just one of those cases," said Kingsbury.

"I think each case is different. You know, it's case by case but coaches want to do the best job they can by playing the best players they can and maximizing their personnel. And so sometimes we're right, sometimes we're wrong, but you have to be able to ultimately get on the same page and if you don't like your situation, you got to work harder and do right by the team and your teammates and your coaches.

"There's a lot of different ways to do it. You see it all the time in this day and age that it gets done, but I don't have the exact answer. I think like I said, it's case by case. What I've seen is if you really want to be on the field, you earn the time and you prove to your coaches that you deserve to be out there."

Kyler Murray on Eno Benjamin

"Yeah, I mean, I've grown [close with him]. We had a pretty good friendship, worked together on offseason [activities] just because we're obviously right down the street from each other. Not sure on what exactly went down. I can't really speak on it, I don't really have too much knowledge on the situation," said Murray.

Benjamin was picked up by the Houston Texans on waivers, the No. 1 team on the priority list. Interest was obviously high in the former Arizona State rusher, but it's clear the Cardinals weren't interested in keeping a disgruntled player around.

